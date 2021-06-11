US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Stadium? Coffee chain applies for naming rights

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Starbucks Corp has applied with the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a sports stadium or training facility.

By Jonathan Stempel

June 11 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O has applied with the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a sports stadium or training facility.

In a June 2 application, the coffee chain sought approval to use its name in "providing stadium and training facilities for sports and entertainment activities" and "promoting business, sports and entertainment events of others."

Approval could enable Seattle-based Starbucks to join companies such as AT&T, Bank of America, Canadian Tire, FedEx, Oracle, PPG Paints, Target, Toyota and United Airlines whose names already adorn professional stadiums and arenas.

"Either it is actively looking to make a deal to sponsor a venue, or it wants to protect its right to potentially use its name in that manner," said Ashley Dobbs, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who specializes in intellectual property.

Starbucks declined to comment.

Naming rights agreements often run for decades and can cost several or tens of millions of dollars annually.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O took a different path from most corporate sponsors when it named an arena in downtown Seattle the Climate Pledge Arena.

That building will house the Seattle Kraken expansion team in the National Hockey League, and the Seattle Storm of the Women's National Basketball Association.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office plans by early September to assign a lawyer to review Starbucks' application.

If the office has no objection, Starbucks will have six months to show it is using its mark in commerce. The company may apply for extensions.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX AMZN PPG UAL TGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular