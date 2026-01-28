Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Sets Annual Earnings Outlook In Line With View; Stock Up Over 7% In Pre-Market

January 28, 2026 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), a chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves, on Wednesday initiated earnings guidance for the full year, which is in line with view.

For fiscal 2026, Starbucks anticipates net income of $1.74 to $1.99 per share, with adjusted income of $2.15 to $2.40 per share.

On average, 35 analysts polled forecast SBUX to register earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2026, Starbucks projects global and U.S. comparable store sales growth of 3% or greater, with consolidated net revenues growing at a similar rate.

The company anticipates around 600 to 650 net new coffeehouses globally across company-operated and licensed businesses for fiscal 2026.

The Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.62 per share on February 27 to shareholders of record as of February 13.

SBUX was up by 7.55% at $102.55 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.