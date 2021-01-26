Starbucks Serves Up Piping Hot Earnings Results but Misses on Revenue

Famous coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fiscal first quarter (Q1) 2021 results today for the 13 weeks ending Dec. 27, 2020. The company brewed up earnings per share (EPS) higher than the Wall Street consensus, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.61 rather than the predicted $0.55 and delivering an approximate 11% positive surprise. However, according to Zacks Equity Research, revenue fell 1.7% short of analyst expectations at $6.75 billion.

Comparable store sales, or comps, were down 5% in the U.S., according to Starbucks' press release, while comps in China simultaneously rose 5%. Sales in the U.S. and the Americas in general could have been worse, with transactions declining sharply compared to Q1 fiscal 2020, but this was offset by a 19% surge in the average ticket, with fewer but larger purchases occurring.

Image source: Getty Images.

Globally, Starbucks opened 278 net new locations during Q1, 4% more than a year ago. The company still has four times as many restaurants in the U.S. as in China, though those two countries together contain 61% of its worldwide stores. CEO Kevin Johnson remarks he is "very pleased with our start to fiscal 2021." He also said company investments that were focused on "partners, beverage innovation and digital customer relationships continued to fuel our recovery and position Starbucks for long-term, sustainable growth."

Starbucks' guidance for fiscal 2021 remains largely unchanged. However, it nudged its full-year generally accepted accounting principles EPS prediction upward from $2.34 to $2.54, to $2.42 to $2.62.

Starbucks is planning aggressive growth this fiscal year, including opening a net 600 stores in China. The company's strategy is focusing chiefly on the international market, given its high market penetration in America, where it has approximately 15,000 outlets.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.