Starbucks Serves Up Lukewarm Results

Here's our initial take on Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) fiscal second-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2025 Change vs. Expectations Total revenue $8.56 billion $8.76 billion +2% Missed Adjusted earnings per share $0.68 $0.41 -40% Missed North America comparable sales -3% -1% +2 pp n/a International comparable sales -6% +2% +8 pp n/a

Grinding Through a Turnaround

Starbucks' fiscal second-quarter report for the period ended March 30 didn't give investors everything they had hoped to see. Overall revenue gains of 2.3% fell about $70 million short of the consensus forecast among those following the coffee chain. Similarly, the 40% plunge in adjusted earnings was fully $0.07 per share worse than most had anticipated.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A look beyond the headline numbers showed other concerns. Global comparable sales were down 1%, as a 2% drop in the number of transactions outweighed a 1% rise in the average consumer's ticket. The 4% drop in North American transaction counts led to a similar 1% fall in North American comps. International comps were a bright spot, rising 2% on a 3% rise in transaction counts, but China's comps were flat.

One big problem that Starbucks struggled through was a 12% rise in store operating expenses, which was a key contributor in sending operating expenses up 9% year over year. The coffee chain operator blamed restructuring costs and expenses related to the Back to Starbucks initiative, which involved the reduction of 1,100 workers along with the elimination of several hundred open and unfilled positions within the company.

Immediate Market Reaction

Starbucks investors seemed prepared for the less-than-stellar news. Shares initially dropped as much as 2%, but by the end of the first half-hour of after-hours trading following its release of quarterly results, shares had clawed back their losses and were close to unchanged.

Some of that muted response might well have stemmed from the fact that shares had fallen more than 25% since the end of February. A combination of tariff concerns and broader macroeconomic worries contributed to the weakness.

What to Watch

Unfortunately, the geopolitical picture hasn't gotten much clearer in the past several weeks since President Donald Trump announced the latest tariffs on China. Niccol believes that Starbucks is not only on track but bound for even better things than he originally expected. However, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when financial performance is seeing sharp year-over-year declines.

Given the stock's resiliency, shareholders seem willing to be patient a while longer. At some point, though, that patience will wear thin. Starbucks had better be able to show its investors more tangible results from its turnaround efforts before that happens.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Starbucks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Dan Caplinger has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.