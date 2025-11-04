Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Sells Majority Stake In China Operations To Boyu Capital In $4 Bln Deal

November 04, 2025 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) made a significant change to its approach in its second-largest market on Monday when it announced that it would establish a joint venture with Chinese investment firm Boyu Capital to run Starbucks locations in China.

Under the terms of the deal, Boyu will pay $4 billion to acquire a 60 percent share in Starbucks' retail operations in China. Starbucks will continue to own and license the Starbucks brand, and it will hold a 40 percent stake.

With the proceeds of the sale, its retained stake, and royalties, the Seattle-based coffee chain said the value of its China business will now exceed $13 billion.

Starbucks, which has about 8,000 locations in China, has played a significant role in fostering the nation's coffee culture since its entry almost 30 years ago. However, due to fierce competition from inexpensive, rapidly expanding local competitors like Luckin Coffee, it has struggled recently, as evidenced by two consecutive fiscal years of declining same-store sales.

As Starbucks seeks to reach 20,000 locations in China, CEO Brian Niccol stated that Boyu's "deep local knowledge and expertise" will aid in accelerating growth, especially in smaller cities.

According to Boyu Capital Partner Alex Wong, the collaboration demonstrates a common conviction in Starbucks' "enduring strength" in the Chinese market.

In the second quarter of Starbucks' fiscal year 2026, the deal is anticipated to close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.