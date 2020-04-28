Starbucks sees China comparable sales falling in current quarter

April 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Tuesday it expects comparable sales in China in the current quarter to decline between 25% and 35%, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic that has forced it to close stores and limit operations.

The company did not forecast sales for its U.S. business, citing the onset of the coronavirus late in the quarter, but said it expects the financial impact to be significantly greater in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

The Seattle-based coffee chain reported a 10% fall in global comparable store sales for the second quarter ended March 29. Analysts had forecast a 9.71% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.