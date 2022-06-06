Starbucks' Schultz to remain interim CEO until Q1 2023

(Corrects spelling of Schultz in headline and paragraph 1)
June 6 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Monday
Howard Schultz would remain the coffee chain's interim chief
executive officer until the end of the first quarter next year,
as it looks for a permanent successor.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
