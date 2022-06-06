US Markets
Starbucks' Schultz to remain interim CEO until Q1 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Starbucks Corp said on Monday Howard Schultz would remain the coffee chain's interim chief executive officer until the end of the first quarter next year, as it looks for a permanent successor.

June 6 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Monday Howard Schultz would remain the coffee chain's interim chief executive officer until the end of the first quarter next year, as it looks for a permanent successor. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;)) Keywords: STARBUCKS CEO/ (CORRECTED, URGENT)

