Starbucks (SBUX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 1.7%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, indicating a decline of 23.8% year over year. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the current quarter have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $8.21 billion, suggesting growth of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s fiscal third-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from comps growth and digitalization. An increase in transaction and average ticket growth might have favored comps growth in the quarter to be reported. The company has been gaining from an increase in 90-day active Starbucks Rewards members. The company continues to gain from strong expansion efforts.



Robust North America segment sales are likely to have driven the company’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for North America and International segments is pegged at $6,141 million and $1,695 million, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 13.7% and 2.2%, respectively.



However, dismal performance in China is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s results. During the second-quarter conference call, the company said that due to uncertainty in China, it is unable to predict its performance in the country during the back half of the year. Due to the Shanghai lockdown and resurgence of the virus in other cities, the company expects its China performance to worsen in third-quarter 2022. At the end of second-quarter 2022, the company noted that nearly one-third of its stores in China remain temporarily closed or are offering mobile ordering channels only.



Inflationary pressures and increased investments in store partner wages and benefits are likely to have hurt the margin in the quarter-to-be reported. We expect the adjusted operating margin in third-quarter 2022 to be 19.9% compared with 20.5% reported in the prior-year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Starbucks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Starbucks has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of -0.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

