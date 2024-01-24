Starbucks (SBUX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings beat of 9.3%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, indicating growth of 24% from the year-ago levels. In the past 7 days, earnings estimates have witnessed downward revisions by 1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.6 billion, suggesting an increase of 10.1% from a year ago.

Factors to Note

SBUX’s results in the quarter to be reported are likely to be aided by solid improvement in China, store openings, upgraded product offerings and supply-chain efficiencies. Focus on robust loyalty program continues to bode well.



Solid comparable sales growth is expected to have benefited the top line in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts North America and International comparable sales growth to increase 8% and 8.3% from the prior-year levels, respectively.



In first-quarter fiscal 2024, our model suggests North America and International sales to be $7,014.3 million and $2,207 million, implying a 7.1% and 31.4% jump from the year-ago actuals, respectively. Starbucks is gaining from a rise in transactions and average ticket growth. We expect Channel Development sales to decline 0.1% from the prior-year levels to $477.6 million.



The ongoing inflationary pressure is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. Its ingredients are witnessing a significant uptick in price in the last few quarters. Our model anticipates total operating expenses to be $5,138.4 million, suggesting a 9.1% improvement from the prior-year quarter.



However, sales leverage, pricing and productivity improvements are likely to have aided the company’s margin in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Starbucks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Starbucks has an Earnings ESP (the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) of -0.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Starbucks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CMG’s earnings for the quarter under review are expected to increase 16.3%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 5.8%.

The Wendy's Company WE has an Earnings ESP of +2.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

WEN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to climb 4.6%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.7%.

McDonald's Corporation MCD has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

MCD is expected to register 8.5% growth in earnings for the quarter to be reported. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

