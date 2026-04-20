Starbucks (SBUX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $98.95, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had gained 8.05% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Starbucks in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.15 billion, up 4.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $38.15 billion, which would represent changes of +8.45% and +2.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Starbucks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% upward. Right now, Starbucks possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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