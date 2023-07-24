Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $102.78, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 4.56% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.3 billion, up 14.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $36.04 billion, which would represent changes of +15.54% and +11.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.65, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.