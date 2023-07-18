Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $100.76, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.31 billion, up 14.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $36.06 billion, which would represent changes of +15.88% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Starbucks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Starbucks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.52, so we one might conclude that Starbucks is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

