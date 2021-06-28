Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $112.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 0.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SBUX is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 265.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.23 billion, up 71.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +154.7% and +22.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SBUX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.33.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 3.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

