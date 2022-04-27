Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.74, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 17.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 14.06% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.23% and +12.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% lower. Starbucks currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.25, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

