Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Starbucks (SBUX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Starbucks is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SBUX has gained about 26.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This shows that Starbucks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Tapestry (TPR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

In Tapestry's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Starbucks belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that SBUX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tapestry, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved -10.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Starbucks and Tapestry as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.