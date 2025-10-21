Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves 1.47%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) ended the recent trading session at $85.77, demonstrating a +1.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The coffee chain's stock has dropped by 0.89% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Starbucks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.36 billion, indicating a 3.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $36.99 billion, indicating changes of -34.74% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Starbucks. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% lower. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Starbucks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.71.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 4.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.