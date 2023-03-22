Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $99.12, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 4.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, up 10.13% from the prior-year quarter.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $35.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.2% and +11.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.67, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBUX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

