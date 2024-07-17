Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Starbucks (SBUX) standing at $75.10, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 5.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Starbucks will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.24 billion, indicating a 0.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $36.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.13% and +2.27%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Starbucks is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.

It's also important to note that SBUX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 1.89 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

