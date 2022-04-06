Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $83.36, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 0.14% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.63 billion, up 14.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $32.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.09% and +12.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Starbucks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

It is also worth noting that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

