Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $108.09, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1.94% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.99 billion, up 18.44% from the prior-year quarter.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +12.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

