Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) ended the recent trading session at $93.23, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Starbucks in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.68 billion, indicating a 11.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $39.58 billion, representing changes of +16.95% and +10.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Starbucks. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. At present, Starbucks boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.47.

One should further note that SBUX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

