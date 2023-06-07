Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $97.92, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 7.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.31 billion, up 14.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $36.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.22% and +11.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.57 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

