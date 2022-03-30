Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $91.03, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 1.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.63 billion, up 14.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $32.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.4% and +12.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

