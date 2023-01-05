Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $104.43, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 2.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.79 billion, up 9.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $35.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.2% and +11.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Starbucks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Starbucks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBUX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

