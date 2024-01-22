Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $93.07, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1.49% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Starbucks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.94, indicating a 25.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.61 billion, up 10.29% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $39.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.38% and +9.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.95, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that SBUX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.