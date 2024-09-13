Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $98.57, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

Shares of the coffee chain have appreciated by 4.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Starbucks in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 1.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.36 billion, indicating a 0.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $36.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.56% and +1.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% upward. As of now, Starbucks holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Starbucks is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

It is also worth noting that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

