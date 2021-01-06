Starbucks (SBUX) Spruces Up Menu With New Winter Items

In an effort to lure customers, Starbucks Corporation SBUX recently launched new winter menu with non-dairy and vegetarian options. Notably, the company added the new menu items keeping the younger generation’s preference in mind.



Starbucks has added the new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew, Pistachio Latte, Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites, and Earth Cake Pop. The Honey Almondmilk Flat White and Red Velvet Loaf have also made a comeback to the menu.



Previously, the company had announced its plans to bring oat milk to its menus countrywide in the spring of 2021. It is worth mentioning that the company intends to offer menu options that will not only satisfy customers’ taste but also cater to the health conscious.



Shares of Starbucks have gained 39.3% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s rally of 22.2%.

Menu Innovation to Drive Growth

Starbucks is strengthening product portfolio with significant innovation around beverages, refreshment, health and wellness, tea and core food offerings. The company is leaning toward fast-growing categories like Cold Brew, Draft Nitro beverages, and plant-based modifiers, including almond, coconut, and soy milk alternatives. Apart from the numerous beverage innovations, Starbucks has also been making an effort to offer more nutritional and healthy products to customers. Meanwhile, the company’s Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room elevates the coffee experience to the next level by leveraging small-batch super-premium coffee produced utilizing innovative coffee-brewing techniques. Starbucks’ strategy to boost the overall brand through its premium Roastery/Reserve brands holds significant prospects.



Starbucks is fast expanding food offerings in the United States to complement its drinks. The company re-launched Pumpkin Spice platform in late August, which drove fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results.



The company’s recent collaboration with Beyond Meat to roll out a plant-based lunch menu in China is a testament to its efforts to broaden food offerings. Now Starbucks customers can enjoy pastas and lasagna made utilizing Beyond Meat's plant-based beef products. It will also include meatless pork alternative known as Omnipork and popular non-dairy milk called Oatley. The new menu is available at more than 3,300 Starbucks locations in China. Both the companies have already partnered to roll out a plant-based sandwich to Canadian locations.

