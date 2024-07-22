Starbucks (SBUX) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Starbucks (SBUX) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $79.27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Starbucks jumped after Elliott Investment Management purchased a sizeable minority stake in the coffee chain. Per the report, the purchase has given a gentle push to the stock price performance, which has been navigating a challenged environment accompanied by pressures including declining sales, wages and promotional activity.

This coffee chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.24 billion, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Starbucks, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SBUX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Starbucks is a member of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. One other stock in the same industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $53.54. CMG has returned -17% over the past month.

For Chipotle , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.8% over the past month to $0.31. This represents a change of +24% from what the company reported a year ago. Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

