Starbucks (SBUX) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Starbucks SBUX shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $87.41. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Starbucks have appreciated following the news that its former CEO Howard Schultz will take the reins of the company for the third time after current CEO Kevin Johnson retires next month.

This coffee chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $7.64 billion, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Starbucks, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SBUX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Starbucks belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $27.89. Over the past month, BJRI has returned -23.3%.

BJ's Restaurants' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -188.2% over the past month to -$0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -85.7%. BJ's Restaurants currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

