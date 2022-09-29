Starbucks (SBUX) Rewards Investors With 8.2% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Starbucks Corporation SBUX has announced a hike in its dividend payout. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8.2% to 53 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid out on Nov 25 to its shareholders of record as of Nov 11.



Following the hike, the company’s new annualized dividend amounted to $2.12 per share, giving a yield of 2.4%. In 2021, the company raised its dividend by 8.9%. SBUX’s payout ratio is 62, with a five-year dividend growth rate of more than 13%.



Dividend hikes not only enhance shareholder returns but also raise the market value of the stock. Therefore, companies often tend to attract new investors and retain old ones through this strategy.



We appreciate Starbucks’ consistent efforts to enhance shareholder returns, despite the high inflation affecting most industries. These initiatives reflect the company’s business strength and the sustainability of its cash flows.



Ever since Starbucks initiated its dividend program in 2010, the company has raised it in each of the previous 12 years. Starbucks is one of the most recognized coffee brands in the world. From espresso to specialty roast and ground coffee to premium single-serve market, Starbucks commands authority and a leading position in all coffee segments.



Stock Performance

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 14% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.3% growth.



Starbucks has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. North America comps continue to impress investors. For fiscal 2023 to 2025, Starbucks anticipates global and U.S. comparable store sales growth between 7% and 9% year over year. For fiscal 2023 to 2025, it expects its global store portfolio to increase approximately 7% annually, up from the prior estimate of 6%.



In China, the company is likely to witness net unit growth of roughly 13% annually. By the end of 2025, the company’s global store count is likely to reach 45,000 and by 2030 it is projected to be 55,000. In China, the company expects its store count to increase to 9,000 by 2025, up from the current store count of 5,700.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL and Wingstop Inc. WING.



Tecnoglass currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. Shares of the company have improved 6.1% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 28.2% and 47.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Cracker Barrel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%. Shares of the company have declined 33.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.3% and 15.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Wingstop carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth of 12%. Shares of the company have risen 64.8% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 24.5% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.