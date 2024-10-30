Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Starbucks (SBUX) reported $9.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.06 billion, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth : -6% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: -6% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on nine analysts. Total Stores : 40,199 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 40,278.

: 40,199 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 40,278. Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth : -9% compared to the -7.4% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: -9% compared to the -7.4% average estimate based on nine analysts. Comparable store sales - YoY change : -7% versus -6.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: -7% versus -6.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Net Revenues- North America : $6.69 billion versus $6.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $6.69 billion versus $6.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International : $1.42 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International : $456.10 million versus $463.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $456.10 million versus $463.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America : $673.40 million versus $679.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $673.40 million versus $679.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores : $7.44 billion compared to the $7.45 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $7.44 billion compared to the $7.45 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Licensed stores : $1.13 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Net Revenues- Other : $502.40 million versus $498.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $502.40 million versus $498.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Net Revenues- Channel Development: $465.40 million compared to the $479.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.

Shares of Starbucks have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.