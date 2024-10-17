Starbucks (SBUX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $95.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 0.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Starbucks in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.89%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.34 billion, indicating a 0.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Starbucks holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.