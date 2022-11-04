Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure.



Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour trading session on Nov 3. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company reported signs of recovery in China while navigating through reoccurring COVID outbreaks and a turbulent consumer mobility scenario. Also, strong U.S. comparable sales despite higher inflationary pressures added to the positives.

Discussion on Earnings, Revenues & Comps

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 81 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 11%. However, the bottom line decreased 18.2% year over year from an adjusted EPS of 99 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $8,414.2 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,426 million by 0.1%. However, the top line increased 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by growth in comparable store sales and net-new store on a year-over-year basis. This and solid performances in global licensed store businesses added to the positives.



Global comparable store sales increased 7% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by an 8% rise in average tickets.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, Starbucks opened 763 net new stores worldwide, thereby bringing the total store count to 35,711.

Overall Margin Falls in Q4

On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin during the fiscal fourth quarter came in at 15.1%, down from the 19.5% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures and sales deleverage (related to COVID-19 restrictions in China). This and higher investments in labor growth (including enhanced store partner wages and new partner training) added to the downside. However, this was partially offset by strategic pricing in North America and sales leverage across markets (outside China).

Segmental Details

Starbucks has three reportable operating segments: North America, International and Channel Development.



North America: This segment’s fiscal fourth-quarter net revenues came in at $6,134.4 million, up 6% year over year. The segment benefited from 11% growth in company-operated comparable store sales, new store growth and higher contribution from licensed store sales.



Operating margin in the North American segment came in at 18.6% compared with 21.8% reported in the prior-year quarter. The contraction was due to a rise in commodity and supply chain costs (on account of inflationary pressures) and investments in labor growth. These were partly offset by strategic pricing and sales leverage.



International: This segment’s fiscal fourth-quarter net revenues came in at $1,777 million, down 7% year over year. The downside can be primarily attributed to a 5% decline in comparable store sales (owing to COVID-19-related restrictions in China) and an 11% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. The decline was marginally overshadowed by net new store openings (8% year over year), higher product sales and royalty revenues. The conversion of the Korean market from a joint venture to a fully licensed market in the fourth quarter-fiscal 2021 added to the positives.



The operating margin in the segment contracted 750 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.2%. The downside can be attributed to sales deleverage (owing to COVID-19 restrictions in China), investments in store partners and lower government subsidies. However, this was partially offset by strategic pricing and sales leverage across markets outside China.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, comps in China declined 16% year over year (compared with a 44% fall reported in the previous quarter). The downtick was caused by a 17% decline in transactions, partially offset by a 1% increase in average tickets.



Channel Development: Net revenues in the segment increased 10% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $483.7 million. The upside was primarily driven by growth in its ready-to-drink business and Global Coffee Alliance.



However, the segment’s operating margin expanded 50 bps to 50.6%. The upside was mainly driven by the business mix shift.

Financial Details

The company ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,818.4 million compared with $6,455.7 million as of Oct 3, 2021. As of Oct 2, 2022, long-term debt totaled $13,119.9 million compared with $13,616.9 million as of Oct 3, 2021.



Meanwhile, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 53 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Nov 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov 11, 2022.

Other Updates

Starbucks Rewards loyalty program’s 90-day active members in the United States increased to 28.7 million, reflecting an increase of 16% year over year.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales in fiscal 2022 came in at $32.3 billion compared with $29.1 billion in fiscal 2021.

The non-GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2022 was 15.1% compared with 18% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP EPS In fiscal 2022 came in at $2.96 compared with $3.20 in the previous year.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach the high end of 7-9% target range. During the year, the company expects store count in the United States and China to grow approximately 3% and 13%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Capital expenditures in fiscal 2023 are estimated to be approximately $2.5 billion.



Consolidated revenues for fiscal 2023 are anticipated to grow in the range of 10-12% on a year-over-year basis. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates non-GAAP EPS growth to be at the low end of the 15-20% range.

