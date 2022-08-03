Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Rise

Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined but revenues improved, given higher U.S. comparable sales.

Following the results, this coffee chain’s shares gained 1.5% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 2. Investor sentiments were probably boosted by strong U.S. comparable sales despite higher inflationary pressures and a dismal performance in China. Although the overseas division suffered from increasing restrictions in China, its U.S. rebound was encouraging.

Nevertheless, Howard Schultz, the interim chief executive officer, stated, “We have clear line-of-sight on what we need to do to reinvent the company, elevate our partner and customer experiences and drive accelerated, profitable growth all around the world.”

Discussion on Earnings, Revenues & Comps

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 9.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 15.2% year over year from an adjusted EPS of 99 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $8,150.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,227 million by 0.9%. However, the top line increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by solid revenue contributions from the U.S. and stellar performances across its diverse global portfolio. The solid performances of new U.S. company-operated stores (part of the North America Trade Area Transformation initiative) added to the positives.

Global comparable store sales increased 3% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by a 6% rise in average tickets, marginally overshadowed by a 3% decline in comparable transactions.

Starbucks opened 318 net new stores worldwide in the fiscal third quarter, bringing the total store count to 34,948.

Starbucks Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Starbucks Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Starbucks Corporation Quote

Overall Margin Falls in Q3

On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin during the fiscal third quarter came in at 16.9%, down from 20.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures along with increased investments in store partner wages and benefits. Reduced traffic in China also added to the woes. However, this was partially offset by higher pricing in North America.

Segmental Details

Starbucks has three reportable operating segments: North America, International and Channel Development.

North America: This segment’s fiscal third-quarter net revenues came in at $6,058.4 million, up 13% year over year. The segment benefited from 9% growth in company-operated comparable store sales, new store growth and higher contribution from licensed store sales.

Operating margin in the North American segment came in at 22% compared with 24.3% reported in the prior-year quarter. The contraction was due to the rise in supply chain costs (on account of inflationary pressures and higher spending on new partner training) and investments in retail store partner wages. These were partly offset by pricing.

International: This segment’s fiscal third-quarter net revenues came in at $1,584.7 million, down 6% year over year. The downside can be primarily attributed to an 18% decline in comparable store sales owing to COVID-19-related restrictions in China. The decline was marginally overshadowed by net new store openings, higher product sales and royalty revenues. The conversion of the Korean market from a joint venture to a fully licensed market in the fourth quarter-fiscal 2021 added to the positives.

Operating margin in the segment contracted 1,090 basis points (bps) year over year to 8.5%. The downside can be attributed to sales deleverage owing to COVID-19 restrictions in China, investments in strategic initiatives, store partner wages and benefits as well as higher profit and distribution costs from a sales mix shift. However, this was partially offset by sales leverage across markets outside of China.

During the fiscal third quarter, comps in China declined 44% year over year. The downtick was caused by a 1% decline in average tickets and a 43% fall in transactions. China continues to battle COVID resurgences and navigate through prolonged lockdowns.

Channel Development: Net revenues in the segment increased 16% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $479.7 million. The upside was primarily driven by growth in its ready-to-drink business and Global Coffee Alliance.

The segment’s operating margin, however, contracted 1,220 bps to 40%. The decline was mainly due to a fall in income from the North American Coffee Partnership joint venture, primarily on account of inflationary pressures and a business mix shift.

Financial Details

The company ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,177.5 million compared with $6,455.7 million as of Oct 3, 2021. As of Jul 3, 2022, long-term debt totaled $13,930.8 million compared with $13,616.9 million as of Oct 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Aug 12, 2022.

Other Updates

Starbucks Rewards loyalty program’s 90-day active members in the United States increased to 27.4 million, reflecting an increase of 13% year over year.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Given the ongoing uncertainty around China, increasing inflation and the significant investments that the company has been planning, SBUX management has suspended guidance for Q4 for the time being. SBUX believes that the balance of the year will be under massive pressure.

The company intends to provide a comprehensive update on its business outlook for fiscal 2023 and beyond at its Investor Day in September.

