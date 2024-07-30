Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Starbucks (SBUX) reported revenue of $9.11 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth : -2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.

: -2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -2.1%. Total Stores : 39,477 compared to the 39,564 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 39,477 compared to the 39,564 average estimate based on nine analysts. Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth : -7% compared to the -4.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: -7% compared to the -4.7% average estimate based on nine analysts. Comparable store sales - YoY change : -3% compared to the -2.6% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -3% compared to the -2.6% average estimate based on eight analysts. Net Revenues- North America : $6.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $6.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Net Revenues- International : $1.84 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International : $1.38 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- North America : $6.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.18 billion.

: $6.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.18 billion. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores : $7.52 billion versus $7.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $7.52 billion versus $7.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Net Revenues- Licensed stores : $1.13 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Net Revenues- Other : $468.90 million compared to the $464.88 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $468.90 million compared to the $464.88 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Net Revenues- Channel Development : $438.30 million compared to the $449.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

Shares of Starbucks have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

