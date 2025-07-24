Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Starbucks (SBUX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 31.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Starbucks metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' to reach $7.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Other' reaching $471.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' at $441.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- North America' will reach $6.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International' to come in at $468.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America' should come in at $659.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores' of 41,148 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39,477 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Licensed stores EOP' stands at 19,438 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,011 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Company-operated stores EOP' should arrive at 21,733 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,466 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Stores - International' will likely reach 22,400 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,279 .

Shares of Starbucks have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change.

