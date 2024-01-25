Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks (SBUX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 24%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Starbucks metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' of $7.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' should arrive at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Other' will reach $474.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' to reach $443.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- International' will likely reach $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Americas' will reach $7.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Store Sales - Americas - Sales Growth' will reach 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Stores' stands at 38,599. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36,170 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' at 6.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Stores - Americas' reaching 18,117. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,381.

Analysts expect 'Total Stores - International' to come in at 20,435. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,789.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total company-operated Stores EOP' should come in at 19,858. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18,390 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Starbucks have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, SBUX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.