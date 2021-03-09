Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $106.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SBUX to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.78 billion, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion, which would represent changes of +141.88% and +21.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. SBUX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SBUX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.14, which means SBUX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.