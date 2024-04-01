Starbucks (SBUX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $91.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Starbucks in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.21 billion, indicating a 5.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and a revenue of $38.78 billion, representing changes of +14.69% and +7.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Starbucks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.51. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.51 of its industry.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

