Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the latest trading day at $95.62, indicating a +1.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Starbucks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 1.89% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.36 billion, indicating a 0.13% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.56 per share and a revenue of $36.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.56% and +1.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.99, so one might conclude that Starbucks is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that SBUX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.