Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $100.43, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 8.86% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, up 10.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $35.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.2% and +11.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.09, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.