Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $106.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 6.89% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.79 billion, up 9.21% from the prior-year quarter.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $35.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.54% and +11.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Starbucks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Starbucks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.01, so we one might conclude that Starbucks is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

