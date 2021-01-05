Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $103.44, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

SBUX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SBUX is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.90 billion, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $28.37 billion, which would represent changes of +140.17% and +20.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. SBUX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SBUX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.44, so we one might conclude that SBUX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

