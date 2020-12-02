Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $98.91, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 11.8% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SBUX to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.95 billion, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $28.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +139.32% and +20.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher within the past month. SBUX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SBUX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.57.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.