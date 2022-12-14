Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $102.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.79 billion, up 9.19% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $35.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.54% and +11.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starbucks has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.88 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

