Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $85.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 1.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.43 billion, up 3.42% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.26.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

