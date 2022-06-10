Starbucks (SBUX) Down 32% in Past 6 Months: Is Revival Likely?

The past six months has been tough for Starbucks Corporation SBUX. The company’s shares have fallen 31.7% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s decline of 18%. The dismal performance in China and high costs are hurting its performance.



In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings for 2022 and 2023 have witnessed downward revisions of 42 cents and 41 cents to $2.92 and $3.52 per share, respectively. Earnings in 2022 is likely to witness a decline of 9.9%.

Factors Hurting Performance

The Omicron variant has negatively impacted the company’s performance in China. A city like Shanghai, which is four times the size of New York City, is completely locked down. Other major cities have also been witnessing new COVID outbreaks, which have been hurting the company’s performance. Due to uncertainty in China, the company is unable to predict its performance in the country in the back half of the year. During second-quarter 2022, net revenues in China decreased 14%, while sales comp declined 20% compared with the last year after adjusting for the VAT subsidy. Due to the Shanghai lockdown and resurgence of the virus in other cities, the company expects its China performance to worsen in third-quarter 2022. At the end of second-quarter 2022, the company noted that nearly one-third of its stores in China remain temporarily closed or are offering mobile ordering channels only.



Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding China, increasing inflation and significant planned investments, Starbucks management has suspended guidance for the third quarter and the fourth quarter for the time being. Starbucks believes its performance will be under pressure for the balance of the year, especially in the third quarter. From the capital allocation perspective, although the company has suspended share repurchases for the balance of this fiscal year, it has returned more than $5 billion through share repurchases and quarterly dividends during the first half of fiscal 2022. SBUX expects share repurchases made earlier in the year to contribute at least 1% to fiscal 2022 EPS growth. The company intends to provide a comprehensive update on its business outlook for fiscal 2023 and beyond at its Investor Day in September.



The company’s margin in second-quarter 2022 was negatively impacted by inflationary pressures, and increased investments in store partner wages and benefits. Reduced traffic in China added to woes. However, this was partially offset by higher pricing in North America. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin during the fiscal second quarter came in at 13%, down from 16% reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s earnings in fiscal 2022 are likely to be impacted by strategic investments and cost inflation. The expiration of government subsidies in Asia and the transition of Starbucks Korea to the licensee are likely to hurt the company’s margin in fiscal 2022.



Starbucks carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



