Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $98.83, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.79 billion, up 9.19% from the prior-year quarter.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $35.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.54% and +11.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Starbucks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Starbucks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.56.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.