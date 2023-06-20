Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $101.27, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.31 billion, up 14.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $36.06 billion, which would represent changes of +15.88% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Starbucks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.17.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

