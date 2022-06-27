Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $77.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had gained 1.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.14% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.21 billion, up 9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $32.38 billion, which would represent changes of -10.8% and +11.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% lower. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Starbucks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.33, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

